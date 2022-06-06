Thai May headline CPI jumps 7.1% y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, June 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) rose a much faster than expected 7.10% in May from a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

That compared with a forecast rise of 5.78% in a Reuters poll and following April's 4.65% increase. The core CPI index was up 2.28% from a year earlier, also beating a forecast for a 2.2% rise.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty

