Thai monetary policy to be measured, support recovery -c.bank
BANGKOK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's monetary policy would be "measured and gradual" to support economic recovery, Bank of Thailand governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told a seminar on Monday.
The economy was recovering gradually, despite a global slowdown, and should reach pre-COVID levels early next year, he said. The central bank governor said the economy was expected to grow 3.3% this year and 3.8% next year, maintaining an earlier forecast.
"The economy should reach pre-pandemic levels later this year or early next," he said.
The economy would continue to recover gradually despite a global slowdown, supported by consumption and tourism, he said, adding that monetary policy would ensure a "smooth take-off".
"It is not necessary to aggressively increase rates to manage inflation like others," he said, adding that inflation peaked in the third quarter this year.
