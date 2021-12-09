Thai Nov consumer confidence at 7-month high amid reopening

BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence improved for a third straight month in November to reach a seven-month high, bolstered by an easing of coronavirus curbs and a reopening of the country's tourism sector, a survey showed on Thursday.

The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 44.9 in November from 43.9 in October, the university said in a statement.

Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies

