Asian Markets
Thai Nov consumer confidence at 7-month high amid reopening
1 minute read
BANGKOK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Thai consumer confidence improved for a third straight month in November to reach a seven-month high, bolstered by an easing of coronavirus curbs and a reopening of the country's tourism sector, a survey showed on Thursday.
The consumer index of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce increased to 44.9 in November from 43.9 in October, the university said in a statement.
Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.