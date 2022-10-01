Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow - chief















BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this year or early next, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by William Mallard











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.