Thai policy tightening to be gradual as recovery slow - chief

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy recovery remains intact but slow, so monetary policy tightening should be gradual to ensure a smooth recovery while fighting surging inflation, the central bank chief said on Saturday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to return to its pre-pandemic growth rates late this year or early next, Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput told reporters.
Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by William Mallard
