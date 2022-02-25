Thai Q1 exports seen up 8% y/y, higher than earlier forecast - shippers

BANGKOK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, up from 5% previously forecast, due to pre-confirmed orders, the national shippers' council said on Friday.

While exports should continue to grow 5% this year, the broader impacts of an escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could cut export orders by between $4 billion and $5 billion in the second quarter, the group said in a statement.

Shipments that could be affected include cars and car parts, rubber products and electrical appliances, it said.

Last year, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose about 17%, with shipments to Russia worth $1 billion, or 0.38% of the total. Exports to Ukraine accounted for 0.05%, commerce ministry data showed.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

