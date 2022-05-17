Thai Q1 GDP grows 1.1%, beats expectations

BANGKOK, May 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, official data showed on Tuesday, helped by stronger exports and an easing of COVID-19 curbs even as higher inflation affected consumption.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.1% in the March quarter from the previous three months, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed, beating a forecast 0.9% increase in a Reuters poll, and after 1.8% growth in the final quarter of 2021. read more

On a yearly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.2% in January-March, beating a forecast 2.1% rise, and against a revised 1.8% in the previous three months.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Ed Davies

