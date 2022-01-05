Thailand to curb exports of live pigs for three months for supply security

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Thailand on Wednesday said it would ban exports of live pigs for three months to shore up domestic supplies.

The move to suspend exports, from Thursday until April 5, came after authorities forecast a shortage of pigs for domestic consumption in 2022 as well as further price rises, said commerce minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

Farmgate prices of pigs in Thailand rose over 30% from 80 baht ($2.41) per kilo in January last year to about 105 baht ($3.16) per kilo at the start of 2022, data from the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand showed.

Thailand is expected to have just 13 million pigs this year, fewer than 19 million it usually produces, said Jurin. The country usually consumes about 18 million pigs per year and exports the rest, he said.

($1 = 33.1800 baht)

