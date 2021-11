Thailand Oct exports rise 17.4% y/y, commerce minister confirms

BANGKOK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose 17.4% in October from a year earlier, slightly better than a forecast of 16.7%, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference on Monday, confirming earlier ministry data.

The ministry's earlier data also showed imports jumped 34.6% year-on-year and a trade deficit at $370 million.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.