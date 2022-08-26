Thailand to raise daily minimum wage by 5% from Oct 1 - official

People wearing face masks shop inside a market amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Thailand will raise the daily minimum wage by an average of 5.02% from Oct. 1, a labour ministry official said on Friday, as it seeks to help workers cope with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A government wage committee agreed the raise to between 328 baht and 354 baht ($9.11-$9.84), Boonchob Suthamanaswong, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a statement.

($1 = 35.99 baht)

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by John Geddie

