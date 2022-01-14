Thailand's PTT seeks four LNG cargoes for Jan-Feb

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT (PTT.BK) is seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between January 27 and February 23, two industry sources said on Friday.

The tender, sought a on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, closes on Jan. 14, the two sources said.

Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Chen Aizhu in Singapore

