Thailand's PTT seeks four LNG cargoes for Jan-Feb
LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's PTT (PTT.BK) is seeking four cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between January 27 and February 23, two industry sources said on Friday.
The tender, sought a on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, closes on Jan. 14, the two sources said.
Reporting by Marwa Rashad in London and Chen Aizhu in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely
