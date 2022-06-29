Three popular apps in China announce resumption of new user registration
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Three popular apps placed under review by China’s cyberspace regulator announced the resumption of new user registrations on Wednesday, the latest sign that the regulator's months-long cybersecurity probe is coming to an end.
The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun Ltd and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM.N) - Yunmanman and Huochebang - said they would resume new user registrations on Wednesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.