Three popular apps in China announce resumption of new user registration

A sign above an office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) is seen in Beijing, China July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, June 29 (Reuters) - Three popular apps placed under review by China’s cyberspace regulator announced the resumption of new user registrations on Wednesday, the latest sign that the regulator's months-long cybersecurity probe is coming to an end.

The app of online recruitment services company Kanzhun Ltd and two apps of the logistics platform Full Truck Alliance Co (YMM.N) - Yunmanman and Huochebang - said they would resume new user registrations on Wednesday.

Reporting by Eduardo Baptista, Editing by Louise Heavens

