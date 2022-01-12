Tokyo’s prime market misses point of cachet

HONG KONG, Jan 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - An overhaul of Japanese stocks has culled the top class designed to lure foreign funds by 16%. Yet because the criteria prioritised size more than better governance, 1,841 still made the cut. A club needs exclusivity to justify premier status. This falls far short.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Listed companies in Japan have been reorganised into three tiers by Japan Exchange Group, owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with the aim of simplifying the market’s structure.

- The results, which grouped companies into “prime”, “standard” and “growth” categories, were announced on Jan. 11. A total of 1,841 were awarded prime status, a reduction of 16% from those currently listed on the current top-class First Section.

- The new tiering takes effect in April.

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin

