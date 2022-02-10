Top Aussie polluter sets up new investing quandary

MELBOURNE, Feb 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Poor earnings and market reluctance to finance fossil fuels left AGL Energy scrambling to fund the coal-heavy unit it is demerging. The company’s latest idea is a separate fund for renewables, but it also seems to be repeating a pitch for state aid. It’s a hard mix to swallow.

CONTEXT NEWS

- AGL Energy said on Feb. 10 it would set up an investment vehicle to raise money to finance renewable-energy and low-carbon projects that its soon-to-be-demerged power-generation business, Accel Energy, would develop.

- Such investments “cannot be funded by Accel alone,” Chief Operating Officer Markus Brokhof said. Accel generates most of its electricity by burning coal, which has limited its access to debt and equity financing as well as insurance.

- AGL also said it expects to close its coal plants slightly earlier than previously scheduled. Bayswater in New South Wales is now due to close by 2033 at the latest rather than 2035, while Loy Yang A in Victoria is scheduled to cease operations by 2045 instead of 2048.

- The company on the same day unveiled results for the first half of its 2022 financial year that it had largely flagged in advance. AGL reported underlying profit of A$194 million ($139 million) for the six months ending Dec. 31, 41% lower than the same period a year earlier. The lack of some one-off insurance proceeds and lower wholesale energy prices accounted for most of the decline.

