Torrid, Uber, Reata Pharma, Bakkt, Lyft

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi">The Day Ahead newsletter:</a>

<a href="http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh">The Morning News Call newsletter:</a>

U.S. stock indexes were set to fall on Thursday after logging three straight days of gains on positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

At 7:05 AM ET, Dow e-minis were down 0.28% at 35,646. S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.31% at 4,684.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 0.40% at 16,326.

** Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N): down 0.3% premarket

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Grab Holdings Limited : down 0.8% premarket

Lyft Inc (LYFT.O): down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Food delivery firms, ride hailing cos hit by EU's draft of gig labor rules

** Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV.N): down 24.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss, weak forecast

** Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA.O): down 42.7% premarket BUZZ-Eyes over 3-year low on U.S. FDA decision

** Agree Realty Corp (ADC.N): down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Drops on pricing share offering at discount

** Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N): down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls after J.P. Morgan downgrades to 'neutral'

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.