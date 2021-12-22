Toshiba clears path for big 2022 Japanese buyouts

MELBOURNE, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $18 bln conglomerate plans to split, but a takeover bid betrayed private equity’s voracious appetite in the country. A few dozen chunky companies suit the LBO financial model, per a Breakingviews analysis. Closer inspection suggests a tempting target among them is Ricoh.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Following a strategic review, Toshiba said on Nov. 12 it would split itself into three units by spinning off its energy and infrastructure division as well as its device and storage business. The remaining company would hold its stake in memory-chip maker Kioxia and its controlling stake in Toshiba Tec.

- In April, the company dismissed a $20 billion buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners as lacking detail.

