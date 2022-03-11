Toshiba’s turmoil undermines its breakup plan

HONG KONG, March 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With Shakespearean flair, shareholder proxy adviser ISS has called down a plague on the houses of Toshiba’s (6502.T) management and its activist shareholders, recommending followers vote against management’s plan to split up the company and also against 3D Investment Partners’ pitch for a full sale. Rival Glass Lewis concurred with ISS about the breakup but supported the activists read more . Drama has been duly injected into the debate over how the $17 billion Japanese icon should fix itself.

Toshiba’s management proposes to spin out its devices business next year. Together with other planned sales, it expects to return some $2.6 billion to shareholders over two years. 3D wants it to explore other alternatives, including a sale to private equity. Neither proposal, due for voting on March 24, would be binding on the company.

Resistance to the split is rooted in distrust that executives could make a success of it before fixing the major governance failings. Those include an accounting scandal in 2015, the collapse of its Westinghouse nuclear business in 2017 and revelations last year of inappropriate ties between executives and government. Turmoil was in evidence again last week as Toshiba unexpectedly swapped interim boss Satoshi Tsunakawa for interim leader Taro Shimada, leaving management temporarily without a board seat.

Toshiba’s shares, down some 10% since the company proposed, then abandoned, a three-way breakup in November, put its enterprise value at roughly $19 billion. Spinning off devices could fetch $6 billion if it gets valued along the lines of rival Seagate (STX.O), while the remaining infrastructure unit could be worth $14 billion using blended multiples of peers including Mitsubishi Electric , Hitachi and Siemens (SIEGn.DE).

Factor in $4 billion for its stake in chipmaker Kioxia and perhaps $7 billion from other sales, and activists’ hope that a buyout deal could close around 6,000 yen per share — a one-third premium to current levels — looks realistic. read more

ISS argues that 3D’s proposal could undermine management and suggests patience while other issues are ironed out. Yet the market is voting for action now. Shares pop up on any news hinting of change, then sink when it comes to naught. If insiders lose the upcoming vote, all options will get put back on the table. Toshiba’s next act could be even more dramatic.

