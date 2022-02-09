Toyota’s armour plating takes some ill-timed dents

MELBOURNE, Feb 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Akio Toyoda has some tricky driving ahead of him. Until now the boss of Toyota Motor (7203.T) had been at the wheel of one of the few carmakers that was largely immune from the chip-supply crisis, thanks to some savvy stockpiling. The shortages, though, have now lasted long enough to put some dents in the $322 billion Japanese company’s armour plating.

On Wednesday Toyota revealed that it would cut production for the year to the end of March by almost 6% to 8.5 million vehicles. At the same time, it unveiled a more than one-fifth tumble in core earnings year-on-year for its third quarter as revenue dropped 4.5% and costs by only half as much – a reminder of how precarious earnings in a capital-intensive industry are. That was worse than Honda Motor’s 17% earnings fall.

Even so, its 784 billion yen ($6.8 billion) of operating income equates to a 10% margin, better than most of its traditional combustion-engine rivals. Fold in its finance earnings and equity investment income and it bests General Motors’ (GM.N) showing over the period. After a near-30% drop in Ford (F.N) stock in recent weeks, Toyota has also reclaimed, at almost 11 times estimated earnings for this calendar year per Refinitiv, the best valuation of the pack, excluding Tesla and other electric-vehicle specialists.

That’s where its steel starts looking less robust. Toyota is a laggard in battery-powered vehicles, having heavily favoured hybrids until December when it pledged to inject $35 billion read more into electric propulsion by the end of the decade.

It’s also slated to grow more slowly than its closest competitors: the carmaker’s revenue between 2021 and 2024 is expected to increase at a compound annual rate of just under 8%, Breakingviews calculates using Refinitiv data. That’s not bad, but Nissan’s top line could expand at a 9% clip, while Ford and GM could hit double digits. If Toyota cannot catch up quickly enough on electric vehicles, that gap could widen thereafter. Toyoda needs to drive hard if the company is to pick up pace.

CONTEXT NEWS

