Turkey adjusts banks' risk metrics in derivatives market

ISTANBUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Turkey amended the risk parameters used in the transaction collateral calculations for banks' underlying assets in the derivatives market, the clearance institution Takasbank said on Tuesday.

Takasbank said the new parameters, which are set taking into account current market conditions, will take effect as of Sept. 21.

The move came after a decline in Borsa Istanbul led by banking shares (.XBANK) over the last week, following a sharp rise since July. The abrupt turnabout began last week, driven in part by margin calls on futures positions, analysts said.

"The rally started in Borsa Istanbul on July 17, mainly led by banking sector stocks, and we saw an increase as high as 250%, especially in the stocks of public banks," said Yasin Ozdemir, investment specialist of Marbas Securities.

"Shares in public banks, which had been on the rise for two weeks, started to decline. For three consecutive days, around 1.5 billion TL margin calls were made every day," he said.

The banking index, which rose by more than 200% from the beginning of the year to Sept. 12, fell by about 35% in the last week.

Analysts said an extraordinary meeting between regulators and brokerages took place late on Monday, following the extraordinary move in shares. Capital Markets Board (SPK)confirmed the meeting, but did not give details.

