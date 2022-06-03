Turkey's annual inflation soars to 24-year high of 73.5%

People stroll at Mahmutpasa street, a middle-class shopping area, in Istanbul, Turkey May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's annual inflation rate jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May, according to data on Friday, below a forecast but fuelled by war impact, rising energy prices and a lira that has tumbled since a December crisis.

The costs of transportation and food soared by 108% and 92% respectively over last year, reflecting the deepening economic crisis for Turks struggling to afford basic goods a year before President Tayyip Erdogan faces tough elections.

Month-on-month consumer prices rose 2.98%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said, compared to a Reuters poll forecast of 4.8%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Annual consumer price inflation was forecast to be 76.55% in the poll. The latest figure surpassed the 73.2% touched in 2002 and is the highest since October of 1998, when annual inflation was 76.6% and Turkey was battling to end a decade of soaring prices.

The domestic producer price index climbed 8.76% month-on-month in May for an annual rise of 132.16%, reflecting how a 20% drop this year in the currency has sent import costs soaring for companies and households.

Last year the lira shed 44% versus the dollar due largely to a series of unorthodox interest rate cuts that Erdogan sought to stoke credit and exports despite already rising prices.

The monetary easing resulted in a historic plunge in the lira, which has been the worst performing emerging market currency for several years running.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Halilcan Soran Berna Suleymanoglu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.