Turkey's Botas seeks 10 LNG cargoes for March-December delivery -sources
LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company Botas is seeking 10 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery between March and December, two industry sources said on Tuesday.
The tender closes on Feb. 17 and is valid until Feb. 25, according to the sources.
Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney and Jason Neely
