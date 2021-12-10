Turkey's Botas seeks 5 LNG cargoes for Jan-Feb delivery - sources

SINGAPORE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company Botas is seeking five cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery over January and February next year, two industry sources said on Friday.

It is seeking three cargoes in January and two cargoes in February, one of the sources said.

The tender closes on Dec. 10, a second source said.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan

