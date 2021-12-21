Turkey’s lira prop-up plan is dangerous

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Tayyip Erdogan is guaranteeing deposits against local currency drops. It’s tacit admission Turkey’s banks aren’t immune to fallout from his odd views on inflation and interest rates. Details are fuzzy but putting taxpayers on the hook for the lira is asking for trouble.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Dec. 20 announced a series of steps that he said would ease the burden of a weakening currency, including a government pledge to guarantee lira bank deposits.

- The finance ministry said on Dec. 21 that banks would be able to offer the new instrument, which would compensate account holders for the difference between currency depreciation versus a set foreign exchange rate and the yield on their deposits.

- The lira hit a record low of 18.4 against the dollar on Dec. 20, but rallied strongly after Erdogan’s comments. The currency was at 12.74 by 1200 GMT on Dec. 21.

