ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's tourism revenues jumped 103% to $24.48 billion last year, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

In the fourth quarter alone, tourism revenues climbed 95% to $7.63 billion, the data showed.

Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Oben Mumcuoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.