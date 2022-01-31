Turkish 2021 trade deficit narrows 7.5% to $46.13 bln

ISTANBUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit shrank 7.5% year-on-year to $46.13 billion in 2021 according to the general trade system, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday, while the December deficit surged 49% from a year earlier.

In 2021, exports jumped 32.8% to $225.3 billion and imports grew 23.6.% to $271.4 billion, the data showed.

In December, exports climbed 24.9% and imports rose 29.9% from the previous year, with the deficit amounting to $6.79 billion, the institute said.

Shifting to a current account surplus has been presented as a centerpiece of the government's sweeping new economic policy focused on low interest rates and stronger exports and credit.

Reporting by Can Sezer Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jonathan Spicer

