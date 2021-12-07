Turkish apparel exports seen over $20 bln, highest ever

ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish apparel sector expects exports to be over $20 billion this year, with exports seen jumping 20% in 2022, a sector official said, as European markets eyed more imports from Turkey.

"European brands are looking at Turkey due to problems in the supply chain, increased freight and logistics costs," said Mustafa Gultepe, head of the Istanbul Apparel Exporters’ Association (IHKIB).

"We are receiving intense orders. The ready-to-wear sector will break a record this year with more than $20 billion worth of exports," Gultepe said, adding that the sector eyed a 20% increase next year.

