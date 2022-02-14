1 minute read
Turkish auto production shrinks 14.7% in January -association
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey's automotive sector fell 14.7% year-on-year in January to 90,520 vehicles, with exports falling 12.6% to 67,799, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Monday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.