Turkish auto production shrinks 14.7% in January -association

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey's automotive sector fell 14.7% year-on-year in January to 90,520 vehicles, with exports falling 12.6% to 67,799, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Monday.

Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

