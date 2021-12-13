Turkish auto production shrinks 19.7% in November -association

ISTANBUL, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Production in Turkey's automotive sector fell 19.7% year-on-year in November to 115,078 vehicles, the Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) said on Sunday, hit by supply chain problems for electronic parts.

In the January-November period, production dipped 0.3% to 1.1 million vehicles. The number of vehicles exported in the 11 months rose 1.5% to 834,594 vehicles, while the value of exports rose 16.4% to $26.9 billion, it said.

Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler

