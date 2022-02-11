Turkish C/A deficit tumbles to $14.9 bln in 2021

ISTANBUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's current account deficit narrowed nearly 60% to $14.88 billion last year, less than forecast, the central bank said on Friday, while data also showed that manufacturing remained hot in December.

Reining in the deficit is a big priority in Ankara's new economic programme that stresses exports and a competitive exchange rate, while maintaining an unorthodox low interest rate policy sought by President Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey's import-reliant economy, worth $717 billion in 2020, has been prone to big trade deficits and a boom-bust growth cycle that was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Reuters poll, the full-year deficit was forecast to be $14.95 billion, below a government estimate of $21 billion. The $35.54 billion deficit in 2020 was driven by a rising trade deficit and plunging tourism revenues amid the COVID-19 fallout.

After three months of surplus, a deficit re-emerged in the last two months of the year due to rising imports of energy and intermediary goods. The December deficit of $3.84 billion was less than a poll forecast of $4 billion.

Industrial output jumped 14.4% year-on-year in December, the highest rate of growth in six months and exceeding a Reuters poll forecast of 11.2%, separate data showed. read more

Under the government's economic plan, the central bank has cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September.

The rate cuts led to a sharp decline in the lira's value, which lost 44% against the dollar last year, stoking prices and causing inflation to jump to 48.7% in January.

A central bank survey of market participants' expectations on Friday showed consumer price inflation was seen ending 2022 at 34.06%, with GDP growth forecast to be 3.7%.

The lira , which has traded steady so far this year, was flat at 13.54 against the dollar on Friday. The central bank survey showed it was seen ending the year at 16.04.

Reporting by Gdansk newsroom and Can Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

