Turkish capital markets board says it reduced its fees to encourage funding

Woman holds Turkish Lira banknotes in this illustration taken May 30, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ISTANBUL, June 10 (Reuters) - The Turkish capital markets board said on Thursday it had reduced its fees in order to encourage foreign funding for public offerings held in Turkey and to encourage companies to obtain funds by issuing capital market instruments abroad.

It said the measures formed part of the series of economic steps which the Turkish Treasury earlier said would be announced from Thursday evening.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler

