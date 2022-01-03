Asian Markets
Turkish Dec CPI +13.58% m/m, +36.08% y/y
ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish Statistical Institute published the following data on December inflation on Monday:
TURKISH PRICES DEC '21 NOV '21 DEC '20 Consumer m/m (pct change) 13.58 3.51 1.25 Consumer y/y (pct change) 36.08 21.31 14.60 Consumer index (2003=100) 686.95 604.84 504.81 Domestic producer m/m (pct change) 19.08 9.99 2.36 Domestic producer y/y (pct change) 79.89 54.62 25.15 Domestic producer index 1022.25 858.43 568.27
