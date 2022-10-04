Turkish energy, gold imports soar in September















ISTANBUL, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Turkish energy imports leapt 115% to $9.56 billion in September, the highest ever monthly level, Trade Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

It also showed that gold imports soared 543% in September to $3.11 billion. Earlier it reported that the country's trade deficit surged nearly 300% to $10.38 billion in September. read more

