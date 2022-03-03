1 minute read
Turkish Feb CPI +4.81% m/m, +54.44% y/y
ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish Statistical Institute published the following data on January inflation on Thursday:
TURKISH PRICES FEB '22 JAN '22 FEB '21 Consumer m/m (pct change) 4.81 11.10 0.91 Consumer y/y (pct change) 54.44 48.69 15.61 Consumer index (2003=100) 799.93 763.23 517.96 Domestic producer m/m (pct change) 7.22 10.45 1.22 Domestic producer y/y (pct change)105.01 93.53 27.09 Domestic producer index 1210.60 1129.03 590.52
Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay
