Turkish Jan consumer confidence rises from December low

ISTANBUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Turkish consumer confidence rose 6.2% to 73.2 points in January, official data showed on Friday, after hitting its lowest level on record in December due to a slide in the value of the lira.

Confidence plunged in 2020 due to fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic before a rebound that began fizzling in October of last year. A confidence level below 100 reflects a pessimistic outlook, while a reading above 100 indicates optimism.

In December, consumer confidence dropped 3.1% to 68.9 points.

