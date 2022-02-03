Asian Markets1 minute read
Turkish Jan CPI +11.1% m/m, +48.69% y/y
ISTANBUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish Statistical Institute published the following data on January inflation on Thursday:
TURKISH PRICES JAN '22 DEC '21 JAN '21 Consumer m/m (pct change) 11.10 13.58 1.68 Consumer y/y (pct change) 48.69 36.08 14.97 Consumer index (2003=100) 763.23 686.95 513.30 Domestic producer m/m (pct change) 10.45 19.08 2.66 Domestic producer y/y (pct change) 93.53 79.89 26.16 Domestic producer index 1129.03 1022.25 583.38
Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Jonathan Spicer
