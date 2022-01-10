Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asian Markets

Turkish mobile spat exposes state fund weakness

By
1 minute read
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Billionaire Mikhail Fridman wants to overhaul Turkcell’s board to boost the $3 bln group’s valuation. Turkey’s state wealth fund, which appoints most of the directors, looks an obstacle. With stakes in other ailing companies like Turkish Airlines, it’s proving a poor custodian.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @dasha_reuters on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CONTEXT NEWS

- LetterOne, the investment fund controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman and his partners, has called for the dismissal of four board members at Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri. In a letter it made public on Jan. 4 the investor said it believed Turkcell board members should stand for re-election every year, in line with international best practice.

- LetterOne owns almost 20% of the mobile operator while the Turkey Wealth Fund, a state entity, holds 26% and has the power to appoint five of the board’s nine directors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters