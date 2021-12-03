Asian Markets
Turkish Nov CPI +3.51% m/m, +21.31% y/y
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish Statistical Institute published the following data on November inflation on Friday:
TURKISH PRICES NOV '21 OCT '21 NOV '20 Consumer m/m (pct change) 3.51 2.39 2.30 Consumer y/y (pct change) 21.31 19.89 14.03 Consumer index (2003=100) 604.84 584.32 498.58 Domestic producer m/m (pct change) 9.99 5.24 4.08 Domestic producer y/y (pct change) 54.62 46.31 23.11 Domestic producer index 858.43 780.45 555.18
Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Ece Toksabay
