Turkish trade deficit nearly doubles in April as imports soar

Trucks and shipping containers are pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey April 18, 2018. Picture taken April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit surged 98.5% year-on-year to $6.11 billion in April, driven by high energy prices and a 35% rise in imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Imports stood at $29.48 billion, while exports rose 24.6% to $23.37 billion, the data showed.

Under an economic programme unveiled last year, Turkey aims to shift to a current account surplus through stronger exports and low interest rates, despite soaring inflation and a tumbling currency.

April energy imports rose 135% year on year and stood at $7.78 billion, the data also showed.

Reporting by Berna Suleymanoglu and Halilcan Soran; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

