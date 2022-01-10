Turkish unemployment unchanged at 11.2% in Nov, underutilisation dips

ISTANBUL, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 11.2% in November, unchanged from a month earlier, while a seasonally adjusted measure of labour underutilisation fell 0.7 percentage points to 22.1%, data showed on Monday.

The labour underutilisation measure was on a falling trend for much of last year after peaking at 29.5% last January under the impact of measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labour force participation rate rose 0.4 percentage points from a month earlier to 52.5% in November, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute also showed. It preceded a volatile December in which the currency swung wildly and inflation soared to 36%.

