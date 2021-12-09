Twitter, Capri, Lucid Group, Amazon, Nuvei

Summary Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday after three straight days of gains following positive updates on the Omicron coronavirus variant, with focus now turning towards economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 0.22% at 35,675.96. The S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 0.24% at 4,689.76 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC)was down 0.77% at 15,665.289.

** Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL.N): up 4.2%

BUZZ-Hits 3-month high on upbeat Q4 revenue, profit

** Avantor Inc (AVTR.N): up 1.3%

BUZZ-Cowen raises Co's PT saying recent M&A increases confidence in stock

** DR Horton (DHI.N): up 0.3%

JD.com Inc : up 2.7%

Toll Brothers (TOL.N): up 1.0%

Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW.N): up 0.5%

Housing sector rides rally despite Fed rate hike expectations

** Hooker Furnishings (HOFT.O): down 8.0%

BUZZ-Down after Q3 loss

** Twitter Inc (TWTR.N): up 3.0%

BUZZ-Up after Cathie Wood tells CNBC co may play a bigger role with NFT

** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT.O): down 5.6%

BUZZ-Falls on marketing application withdrawal for fatty liver treatment in Europe

** Lucid Group (LCID.O): down 9.6%

BUZZ-Skids on $1.75 bln convertible debt offering plans

** Evofem Biosciences Inc (EVFM.O): up 4.7%

BUZZ-Jumps on strong Q4 growth forecast for vaginal gel

** Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O): down 0.9%

BUZZ-Fined $1.3 bln by Italy for abuse of market position, shares down

** Tecnoglass Inc : down 42.5%

BUZZ-Plunges after Hindenburg discloses short position

** Nuvei Corp : up 7.4%

BUZZ-Calls short seller report 'intentionally misleading', shares up

** Arhaus Inc (ARHS.O): up 4.9%

BUZZ-Soars on higher Q3 sales, upbeat full-year and Q4 forecast

** Southwest Airlines Co (LUV.N): down 3.1%

BUZZ-Jefferies downgrades co on slower profit recovery

** American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O): down 1.2% BUZZ-To cut international flights citing Dreamliner delays, WSJ reports

** GameStop Corp (GME.N): down 5.7% BUZZ-Falls after Q3 loss, subpoena disclosure, PT cuts

** Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX.O): up 7.4% BUZZ-Rises as U.S. FDA approves expanded label for painkiller

** Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI.N): up 2.7% BUZZ-Old Look, New PT: JPM views co as good buying opportunity

** Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD.O): up 7.2%

BUZZ-Prices upsized $150 mln equity offering

** EVgo Inc (EVGO.O): up 4.5% BUZZ-Surges on PlugShare platform update, JPM 'overweight' initiation

** Farfetch Limited (FTCH.N): down 0.6% BUZZ-Buys LUXCLUSIF citing rapidly expanding pre-owned market

** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH.N): down 1.6% BUZZ-Needham downgrades co over COVID-19 uncertainty

** Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH.O): up 2.9% BUZZ-Rises on positive drug data from late-stage continuation study

** Kinross Gold Corp : down 9.9% BUZZ-Down on deal to buy Great Bear for $1.42 bln

** PNM Resources (PNM.N): down 3.4% BUZZ-Down as New Mexico regulators deny Avangrid bid for co

** Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N): down 1.6%

Grab Holdings Limited : down 7.5%

Lyft Inc (LYFT.O): down 1.4% BUZZ-Food delivery firms, ride hailing cos hit by EU's draft of gig labor rules

** Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV.N): down 21.9% BUZZ-Down on Q3 revenue miss, weak forecast

** Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA.O): down 39.9% BUZZ-Eyes over 3-year low on U.S. FDA decision

** Agree Realty Corp (ADC.N): down 4.5% BUZZ-Drops on pricing share offering at discount

** Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N): down 3.3% BUZZ-Falls after J.P. Morgan downgrades to 'neutral'

Compiled by Manya Saini in Bengaluru

