UAE central bank raises base rate by 75 bps to 3.15% –statement

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday it was hiking its base rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.15% effective from Thursday, moving in parallel with the U.S. Federal Reserve's third straight hike of that size as its currency is pegged to the dollar.

The bank said it would maintain the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from the CBUAE through all standing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Mahmoud Mourad in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.