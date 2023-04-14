UAE confirms to IMF support of $1 bln to Pakistan - finance minister















ISLAMABAD, April 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has confirmed to the International Monetary Fund that it will provide support of $1 billion to Pakistan, the South Asian country's finance minister said on Friday.

"State Bank of Pakistan is now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities," Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Twitter.

Reporting by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam, writing by by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly











