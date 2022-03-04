UAE could be Russian oligarchs’ next playground

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia’s oligarchs are losing their playgrounds. Since President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, elite Kremlin insiders like Rosneft (ROSN.MM) boss Igor Sechin have had their yachts impounded amid tough U.S. and European sanctions. As they look around for a new stamping ground, the United Arab Emirates might catch their eye.

The UAE has an expanding roster of international schools, and Dubai in particular has a Western feel that makes it akin to a hotter version of the Mediterranean. It has also taken an arguably less aggressive approach to finding the origins of cash invested in its property market, and to blacklisted individuals. Two years ago, the Financial Action Task Force, the world’s top anti-money-laundering body, said that the UAE needed to make “fundamental and major improvements”. In 2018, the Center for Advanced Defense Studies, a Washington-based non-profit group, identified over 40 properties in Dubai that were linked to seven people sanctioned by the United States and Europe.

A more significant driver, however, is the UAE’s relatively neutral stance on Russian aggression. It abstained in the first U.N. vote late last month that would have deplored Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Although it supported a later non-binding vote, it’s by no means certain that de facto UAE political leader Abu Dhabi will stop hedging its bets. It has increasingly taken its own position on relations with Israel and the war in Yemen, and its ambassador to the United States said on Thursday that relations with Washington were undergoing a “stress test” read more .

Coming out strongly against Russia would also have a downside, given that the UAE is competing with rivals like Saudi Arabia to be the Gulf’s biggest hitter. Moscow is one of the leading lights in the so-called OPEC+ group of oil producers, and the UAE is already a key destination for Russian tourists and cash. Three Russian billionaires have already moored their yachts in Dubai. In 2020, Dubai’s highest court rejected a claim by the wife of Russian billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov to seize his yacht on the grounds that their 453 million pound UK divorce agreement was contrary to Sharia law.

The UAE’s neutrality may get harder to maintain if the Ukraine war escalates further and it comes under U.S. pressure to pump its spare oil capacity. Still, oligarchs may soon be charting their private jets in its direction.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. ties with the United Arab Emirates are being tested, a senior Emirati diplomat said in comments reported by Reuters on March 3.

- “It is like any relationship. It has strong days where the relationship is very healthy and days where the relationship is under question,” UAE ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba said at a defence event in Abu Dhabi. “Today, we’re going through a stress test but I am confident that we will get out of it and get to a better place.”

- The UAE and other Gulf states have tried to take a neutral stance amid major tensions between Western allies and Russia over Ukraine.

- After abstaining in the Security Council vote against Russia, the UAE this week supported a similar resolution at the United Nations General Assembly. That vote was non-binding, and is unlikely to soften the impact of the original UAE stance.

