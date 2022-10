DUBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) has launched $700 million in five-year green bonds at 125 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed on Thursday.

The pricing was tightened from initial guidance of 145-150 bps over USTs after orders topped $1.65 billion, the document showed.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











