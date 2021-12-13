UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Monday with futures up 0.29%.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Australian rail freight operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ.AX) will team up with global mining firm Anglo American Plc (AAL.L) to explore potential development of hydrogen-powered trains for bulk freight using the miner's hydrogen fuel cell technology. read more

* BHP GROUP: Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals raised its offer for Canadian nickel producer Noront Resources Ltd (NOT.V) shortly after failing to come to an agreement to support a rival bid by BHP Group (BHP.AX). read more

* COVID-19: Britain faces a "tidal wave" of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned, as he accelerated the booster rollout programme. read more

* GENEL ENERGY: Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Sunday that it would vigorously defend itself against any claim for compensation from Genel Energy (GENL.L) over the government's termination in August of gas production sharing contracts (PSC). read more

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Activist investor Elliott called for Britain's Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) to replace its departing chief executive Pete Redfern with an external candidate, saying there had been "missteps" at the FTSE 100 company over the years. read more

* GOLD: Gold inched higher as elevated U.S. consumer prices lifted its appeal as an inflation hedge, while investors awaited a flurry of central bank meetings this week, including by the U.S. Federal Reserve, for further direction. read more

* METALS: London copper prices, often used as a gauge of global economic health, edged higher as investor appetite for riskier assets remained strong with expectations of a faster policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve mostly priced in. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose, extending gains from last Friday, helped by growing optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact will be limited on global economic growth and fuel demand. read more

* UK's FTSE 100 and mid caps indexes slipped for a third straight session on Friday after data pointed to stalling economic growth in Britain, even before the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant, but ended their second week in the black. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

