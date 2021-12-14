UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Tuesday with futures up 0.32%.

* NATWEST: NatWest has been fined 265 million pounds ($350.9 million) for failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds, in the first criminal money laundering case against a British bank. read more

* OCADO GROUP: The British online supermarket group (OCDO.L) said it had won a patent infringement lawsuit filed by Norwegian robotics company AutoStore Holdings Ltd (AUTO.OL) in the International Trade Commission (ITC). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* ASTRAZENECA: Samsung Biologics Co Ltd (207940.KS) said it would continue its partnership with AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) on manufacturing biopharmaceuticals. read more

* SAVANNAH ENERGY: Africa-focused Savannah (SAVES.L) said it would buy the upstream and midstream assets in Chad and Cameroon of Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Petronas (PGAS.KL) for a combined $626 million as it expands operations in the continent. read more

* FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY: Google, Facebook and other online services should be held legally accountable for advertisements on their platforms in order to prevent fraudsters scamming millions of consumers, a cross-party group of British lawmakers has said. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as cautious investors focussed on key central bank meetings this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to accelerate its plans for the roll-back of its pandemic-era economic support measures. read more

* METALS: London copper fell to a one-week low, pressured by concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant and rising stockpiles while a firmer dollar made the greenback-denominated commodity more expensive for holders of other currencies. read more

* OIL: Oil prices fell due to investor worries about demand after renewed restrictions were imposed in Europe and Asia amid a rise in coronavirus cases. read more

* London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Monday, weighed by energy and financial shares, while reports of the first death in Britain due to the Omicron coronavirus variant added to worries over the impact of tighter restrictions on year-end spending and economic activity. read more

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.