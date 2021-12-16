UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Thursday, with futures up 0.85%.

* SCHRODERS: British fund manager (SDR.L) is in advanced talks to buy a 75% stake for about 360 million pounds ($475.52 million) in Greencoat Capital, which manages solar, wind and other renewables funds, Sky News reported. read more

* BHP GROUP: Australia's competition regulator approved Woodside Petroleum's (WPL.AX) agreed $28 billion merger with BHP Group's (BHP.AX) petroleum arm, saying it would not reduce competition in the domestic gas market. read more

* HOCHSCHILD: Hochschild Mining (HOCM.L) is on a collision course with Peruvian communities near its key Inmaculada gold and silver mine, after local residents said on Wednesday the national government had told them it is feasible to legally shut down the mine, even as the firm says it plans to continue operations. read more

* TESCO: Tesco (TSCO.L) said it has introduced a refrigerated rail freight service to help Britain's biggest supermarket group deliver for Christmas and cut its carbon emissions. read more

* PAY SETTLEMENTS: British employers offered annual pay settlements of 2.2% in the three months to the end of November, up slightly from three months earlier but still well below the pace of inflation, industry data showed. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices inched higher as the dollar eased, while investors shifted their focus away from the U.S. Federal Reserve to other key central bank meetings. read more

* METALS: London copper prices jumped more than 2%, boosted by improved risk sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve struck an upbeat tone on economic recovery, while a halt to production at a major mine in Peru exacerbated supply concerns. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose as U.S. implied consumer petroleum demand surged to a record high in the world's top oil consumer even as the Omicron variant of coronavirus threatens to dent oil consumption globally. read more

* The UK's FTSE 100 dropped on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices jumped to their highest in a decade ahead of a Bank of England meeting, while Cineworld fell 27% following a court order to pay $957 million in damages to a rival. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

