UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Friday, with futures down 0.16%.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) confirmed a Reuters report that the sale of its controlling interest in a Texas refinery to Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos has been delayed until next year. read more

* TAX RELIEFS: British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut short an official trip to the United States to consider help for COVID-hit hospitality businesses but said firms were already receiving support through tax reliefs. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY: Britain's competition watchdog said a UK telecom tower deal between Spain's Cellnex (CLNX.MC) and Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison (0001.HK) may raise "significant competition concerns" and risked higher mobile charges. read more

* UK-AUSTRALIA DEAL: Britain and Australia have signed a free trade deal projected to eventually boost bilateral trade by over 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion), eliminating tariffs, opening up sectors like agriculture and allowing freer movement for service-sector professionals. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices climbed on Friday, poised for their best week since mid-November, as the dollar weakened after the U.S. Federal Reserve decided to withdraw its pandemic-era stimulus in response to fight broadening inflationary risks. read more

* METALS: Shanghai zinc prices jumped as much as 4.5% to their highest level in more than one month, after miner Nyrstar NYR.BR said it would shutter its plant in France due to high power prices, stoking concerns over tightness in supply. read more

* OIL: Oil prices dipped, putting the market on track to end the week roughly unchanged, as surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant raised fears new curbs may hit fuel demand, while a weaker dollar supported commodity markets broadly. read more

* Shares in British banks rallied on Thursday, lifting the blue-chip FTSE 100 after the Bank of England stunned investors with an interest rate hike, the world's first major central bank to do so since the pandemic hit the global economy last year. read more

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.