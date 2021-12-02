UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening lower on Thursday with futures down 1.08%.

* PLAYTECH: Australia's Aristocrat Leisure (ALL.AX) said its 2.1-billion-pound deal to buy London-listed gambling software maker Playtech (PTEC.L) was expected to complete in the second quarter of next year. read more

* HALFORDS: Halfords Group Plc (HFD.L) said it would buy Axle Group, the owner of the National tyre servicing brand, for 62 million pounds ($82.54 million) as the cycle retailer shifts focus to its motoring services business. read more

* RIVER AND MERCANTILE GROUP: British fund manager River and Mercantile Group (R&M) (RIV.L) said it had rejected an informal takeover approach from a blank-check company for its pensions business that it had agreed to sell to Schroders (SDR.L). read more

* COVID-19: Britain said it had agreed deals to buy 114 million more Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shots, saying it had sped up signing the new contracts in light of the emergence of the new Omicron variant. read more

* TRADE DEAL: The United States will delay its deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum because of concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices eased hurt by a firmer dollar, as investors assessed how central banks are likely to respond to surging inflation and concerns over economic growth spurred by the new Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

* METALS: Aluminium prices in London eased, hit by worries over the potential economic impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, but low inventories cushioned losses. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose, recouping the previous day's losses, as investors adjusted positions ahead of an OPEC+ decision over supply policy, but gains were capped amid fears the Omicron coronavirus variant will hurt fuel demand. read more

* UK shares rebounded on Wednesday, boosted by a recovery in travel and commodity-linked stocks after concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased slightly. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

