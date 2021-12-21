UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.93%.

* GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an injectable form of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's (GSK.L) cabotegravir drug that is given every two months to prevent an HIV infection. read more

* LLOYDS SURVEY: British business confidence began to feel the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus this month, alongside further upward pressure on prices and staffing costs, a survey showed. read more

* UK SHOPPERS: The number of shoppers on Britain's high streets fell by 2.6% over the weekend as the highly contagious Omicron variant of coronavirus kept people at home, market research company Springboard said. read more

* GOLD: Gold prices held steady, as traders assessed the impact of surging Omicron coronavirus cases and interest rate hikes aimed at taming high inflation. read more

* METAL: Copper prices edged higher buoyed by a softer dollar, though jitters over the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant capped gains. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose, though investors remained worried about the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant globally, prompting countries to consider more restrictions potentially denting fuel demand. read more

* UK shares tracked a slide in global equity markets on Monday as concerns around a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in Europe and the United States dented investor sentiment. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru

