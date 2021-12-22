UK Stocks Factors to watch on Dec. 22

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 (.FTSE) index is seen opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 0.21%.

* NATWEST: A unit of NatWest Group (NWG.L) agreed to pay about $35 million and pleaded guilty to wire and securities fraud in relation to a long-running scheme by some of its traders to manipulate U.S. Treasury debt markets. read more

* BHP GROUP: BHP Group (BHP.AX) said it would not match a takeover offer by billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals for Noront Resources Ltd (NOT.V), essentially bowing out from a months-long tussle for the Canadian nickel miner. read more

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) said it would buy the Rincon lithium project in Argentina for $825 million as the global miner builds its battery materials business. read more

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) said it was working with Oxford University to produce a vaccine for the Omicron coronavirus variant, joining other vaccine-makers who are looking to develop the variant-specific vaccine. read more

* COVID-19: The British government said it was reducing the COVID-19 self-isolation period to seven days from 10 days for people in England who get a negative result on a lateral flow test two days in a row. read more

* GOLD: Gold traded within a tight range as higher U.S. Treasury yields and improved risk appetite countered concerns about the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

* OIL: Oil prices rose again as the dollar slipped, with risk appetite returning as some governments resist imposing lockdowns to curb the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant and as China said it would be able to sustain economic growth. read more

* A rebound in commodity and travel stocks drove UK shares higher on Tuesday, a day after the market hit a two-week low on concerns that surging cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron would spark fresh restrictions. read more

Reporting By Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

